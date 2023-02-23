Etihad crew member from Rajasthan is first woman from her village to work abroad

An Etihad crew member, the first woman from her village to work abroad, has been winning hearts on the internet with her story of resilience and struggle to make her dreams come true even if it meant having to cut ties with her family.

Mamata Choudhary hails from a village in Rajasthan where women are expected to only cook, clean, and raise kids. So when she completed her primary education, everyone around her started talking about getting her married. But she wasn't one to fit into stereotypes.

"I told Papa, ‘Main sheher jaungi (I'll move to the city).’ He agreed, but at a price–he cut ties with me. But this was a price I was willing to pay," Choudhary told Humans of Bombay.

She moved to Delhi but soon faced difficulties with language. "Being from a village, English became a problem. I’d get rejected at interviews and judged for my appearance," Choudhary said.

Not willing to give up on her dreams, she used YouTube and lessons from friends to get better at English and groom herself. Finally, in July 2018, she got a job as a cabin crew.