Barack Obama's favourite movies and songs in 2022. See full list

Barack Obama is wrapping 2022 by summing up his favourites in cinema and music this year. Take a look:

Movies

- The Fablemans. The film, a personal depiction of iconic director Steven Spielberg's childhood, has been widely recognised as one of the best films of 2022.

Decision to Leave. Park Chan-wook's romantic thriller is part of the Oscars 2023 shortlist and was also chosen to compete for Cannes Film Festival's highest prize -- Palme d'Or .

The Woman King. Gina Prince-Bythewood's alternate history epic is about women warriors who guarded the African Kingdom Dahomey in the 1800s. The film's cast includes Oscar winner Viola Davis.

Aftersun. Debutant director Charlotte Wells' film is about a woman's reflection on her last holiday with her father at a fading resort.

Emily the Criminal. John Patton Ford's crime-thriller tells the story of an unemployed and debt-ridden college graduate who becomes embroiled in a credit card scam. Petite Maman. A film about childhood memory and grief by French film director Céline Sciamma. Descendent. Margaret Brown's historical documentary highlights the personal stories of a African community in Alabama. Its producer is Higher Ground, a company founded by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Happening. French drama-thriller Happening chronicles the life of young woman who becomes pregnant in the 1960s -- a time when abortions were illegal in the country. Till. The film is a portrait of African-American activist Mamie Till-Bradley, who fought for justice for her murdered 14-year-old son. Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film has been described as a "big-hearted" and "funny" sci-fi action adventure about a Chinese-American woman (Michelle Yeoh) struggling with her taxes. Top Gun: Maverick. Tom Cruise returned as top naval aviator Lt. Pete "Maverick" in the blockbuster sequel to the 1986 original. The Good Boss. Academy Award Winner Javier Bardem leads this Spanish workplace comedy about a family-run business. Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy. Ryusuke Hamaguchi's romantic-drama anthology explores how three women negotiate modern relationships. A Hero. Asghar Farhadi's character drama won the Cannes Grand Prix this year. It was also nominated for Palme d'Or. Hit the Road. This Persian language film shows a family's road trip and the conflicting emotions during. Tar. Tar delves into the highs and lows of a famous music composer, portrayed by Cate Blanchett. After Yang. Korean filmmaker Kogonada's movie is about a family confronting questions of love and loss after artificial intelligence aid breaks down suddenly. Obama's favourite songs (2022) The Heart Part 5: Kendrick Lamar Titi Me Pregunto: Bad Bunny Pof: Ari Lennox Something in the Orange: Zack Bryan Last Last: Burna Boy American Boy: Ethel Cain Communion in My Cup: Tank and the Bangas ft The Ton3s Pull Up: Koffee Saoko: Rosalia Rush: Arya Starr Break My Soul: Beyonce Life is Good: SiR ft Scribz Riley That's Where I Am: Maggie Rogers Dodinin by Leyla McCalla Sunshine by Steve Lacy ft Foushee Calm Down by Rema Problems With It by Plains Feelings for You by Xavier Omar Belize by Danger Mouse & Black Thought ft MF DOOM Tamagotchi by Omar Apollo Home Maker by Sudan Archives Where I Go by NxWorries by Anderson Paak & Knwledge ft H.E.R Shirt by SZA About Damn Time by Lizzo Round Midnight by Adam Blackstone & Jazmine Sullivan Also read: Barack Obama's favourite books of 2022. The first is...

