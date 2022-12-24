 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Barack Obama's favourite movies and songs in 2022. See full list

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 24, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST

In keeping with his year-end tradition, Barack Obama listed his cinema and music favourites.

Barack Obama is wrapping 2022 by summing up his favourites in cinema and music this year. Take a look:

Movies

- The Fablemans.  The film, a personal depiction of iconic director Steven Spielberg's childhood, has been widely recognised as one of the best films of 2022.

Decision to Leave. Park Chan-wook's romantic thriller is part of the Oscars 2023 shortlist and was also chosen to compete for Cannes Film Festival's highest prize -- Palme d'Or .

The Woman King. Gina Prince-Bythewood's alternate history epic is about women warriors who guarded the African Kingdom Dahomey in the 1800s. The film's cast includes Oscar winner Viola Davis.

Aftersun. Debutant director Charlotte Wells' film is about a woman's reflection on her last holiday with her father at a fading resort.