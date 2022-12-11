 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Emancipation' Review | Will Smith grounds this slave-on-a-run tale

Narendra Banad
Dec 11, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST

Director Antoine Fuqua applies the chase movie template to the horrors of slavery with mixed results

Will Smith in a still from 'Emancipation' (2022).

Yes, we’ll come to "The Slap" later in this review.

Will Smith’s Emancipation tries to show us the horrors of slavery while in the trappings of a genre movie. Antoine Fuqua directs this movie based on the real life story of Gordon, a slave who escaped to freedom during the Civil War. The photograph of Gordon’s mutilated back, known as “Whipped Peter”, became a symbol of the horrors of American slavery.

At the beginning of the movie, we see a deeply religious Peter praying with his family before being taken to work on another site to build a railroad for the military. The movie wastes no time showing us the brutality of the owner and his henchmen as they beat and force Peter into the transport. Peter is shown to be someone who tends to stand up even when he shouldn’t and who pushes back against some of the more brutal actions of the White men who supervise the workforce. When he overhears some of the supervisors talking about Lincoln, Peter decides to escape to Baton Rouge where the Union army is. He seizes an opportunity to make a run for it and the rest of the movie is largely the cat-and-mouse chase between Fassel, a brutal slave hunter played by Ben Foster and Peter.

Fuqua and writer William Collage’s decision to stage the plot as a chase gives it propulsion, but robs the larger story of its heft and impact. The horrors of slavery have been explored multiple times in film, most recently with 12 Years A Slave (2013). Similar moments in Emancipation are just as wrenching but don’t add anything new to the discourse.

The most interesting aspect of Collage’s screenplay comes after the chase ends and Peter encounters Lincoln’s army. Peter comes to the realisation that he has no choice but to join the army if he wants to see his family again. This leads him to question if what he has achieved is really freedom, or if all he has done is trade one form of slavery for another. It’s a more complex question than this movie can or wants to deal with.