Where's the 'People's Princess' Diana in 'The Crown' Season 5 and 'Spencer'?

Sandipan Deb
Nov 20, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST

These portrayals of Princess Diana do immense injustice to her. Of course, she had a difficult relationship with her husband and his family, but she also had the courage to step out of it.

From a 20-year-old married to a man much older than she was, Princess Diana grew to be a force in her own right. She pursued what and whom she loved. (Illustration by Suneesh K)

This has never happened to me before. That I quit halfway through watching not one, but two cinematic depictions of a real person.

Diana, Princess of Wales, was perhaps the most famous woman in the world in the 1980s and 1990s. Luminously beautiful, she had been married to a man widely perceived—rightly or wrongly—as a dull bloke who had anyway always been in love with another woman. Diana’s smile was dazzling, her eyes sparkled, and her heart seemed to be in the right place. She connected. She was, as Tony Blair called her, the “people’s princess”.

Men and women of my generation grieved for her troubles—a cool modern girl stuck in a stuffy marriage defined by arcane rules of etiquette and codes of behaviour. Many of us cheered when she walked out of that arid relationship.

I remember a friend of mine, a senior banker, weeping on the phone when Diana died in a car crash in 1997. That is the only time in my life that I heard a banker sob.

I have been a fan of the Netflix show The Crown, a biopic of Queen Elizabeth II, ever since it started streaming six years ago. I binge-watched each season and waited impatiently for the next one. The fifth season, released this month, would certainly have generated higher viewer interest than the previous ones. Because it would show events that many of us pre-millennials would have a vague memory of. To put it more bluntly, it would cover the Diana years of the royal family.

But after suffering through seven episodes of Season 5, I quit and will not sit through the remaining three.