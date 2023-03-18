 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'What’s Love Got To Do With It?' director Shekhar Kapur: ‘Jemima Khan’s script allowed me to do what I did’

Debarati S. Sen
Mar 18, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST

Shekhar Kapur's films are known for their variety of subjects and emotions, which drive storytelling. His new outing, starring Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shabana Azmi, is a rom-com about love, intimacy and family. Here, he talks about his works, present and past.

Shekhar Kapur

Even after 40 years of its release, Shekhar Kapur's directorial debut Masoom still hasn't lost its relevance and touches the same emotional chords of love and loss that it did in the '80s. He is one of those few directors who has never trodden the same path and, over the years, made a variety of films like Masoom (1983), Mr India (1987), Elizabeth (1998), Bandit Queen (1994), The Four Feathers (2002), among others. In an exclusive telephonic interview from Dubai, he talks to us about his latest film What's Love Got To Do With It? Edited excerpts from an interview:

Lily James and Shazad Latif in a still from 'What's Love Got to Do with It?'

While this film is a rom-com, it isn’t confined to that genre, it has identifiable characters in not just the protagonists but also the supporting actors.

Yes, it is a rom-com because films get defined like that in their marketing. I’ve never ever, in any of my films, done a genre definition. Mr. India is a rom-com, yet it gets called a superhero film, but it was about the relationship between Sridevi-Anil Kapoor, so a rom-com, right?