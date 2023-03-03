 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Triangle Of Sadness review: From droll to dark, a relentlessly vicious and diabolical film

Manisha Lakhe
Mar 03, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

The battle at sea between the haves and the have nots goes overboard.

Yaya (Charlbi Dean) and Carl (Harris Dickinson) in 'Triangle of Sadness'. (Photo: Fredrik Wenzel ©Plattform Produktion)

Stunning model Yaya (Charlbi Dean) is posing with a forkful of spaghetti at a table on the dining deck of a very exclusive cruise, while her boyfriend, Carl (Harris Dickinson) is taking pictures. An older man, who is drinking Champagne, is observing them from the adjacent table with much amusement.

‘Aren’t you going to eat that?’

‘No. I’m gluten intolerant.’

‘So the pictures?’