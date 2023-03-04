 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' star, dies at 61

Associated Press
Mar 04, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

The actor had suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18 at his home in Los Angeles. He died in his sleep yesterday, at a hospital in Burbank, California.

Tom Sizemore’s rising career was hit by domestic violence and drug abuse allegations.

Tom Sizemore, the "Saving Private Ryan" actor whose bright 1990s star burned out under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, died Friday at age 61.

The actor had suffered a brain aneurysm on Feb. 18 at his home in Los Angeles. He died in his sleep Friday at a hospital in Burbank, California, his manager Charles Lago said.

Sizemore became a star with acclaimed appearances in "Natural Born Killers" and the cult-classic crime thriller "Heat". But serious substance dependency, abuse allegations and multiple run-ins with the law devastated his career, left him homeless and sent him to jail.

As the global #MeToo movement wave crested in late 2017, Sizemore was also accused of groping an 11-year-old Utah girl on set in 2003. He called the allegations "highly disturbing", saying he would never inappropriately touch a child. Charges were not filed.