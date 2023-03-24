 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Today, I am Satisfied': In a First, PM Modi Talks About Leading Battle Against Covid, Rush to Bring Vaccine

News18
Mar 24, 2023 / 10:15 PM IST

In the 60-minute documentary titled ‘The Vial – India’s Vaccine Story’, PM Modi said the need of the hour was to develop a vaccine and for that, decision-making “could not move at the speed of files”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘The Vial – India’s Vaccine Story’ --- History TV18’s brand new documentary about the country’s incredible Covid-19 vaccine journey. (Screengrab)

It seemed like a war that India would never be able to tackle, let alone conquer. When the Covid-19 pandemic struck the world, many estimated that a country as large and diverse as India would be at the mercy of the virus that had brought several developed and wealthy nations to their knees.

But turning a deaf ear to fears of never-seen-before destruction, one man had begun charting out the course for his country to not only fight the Covid-19 pandemic but also emerge victorious.

Sharing his experience of battling an invisible enemy in History TV18’s brand new documentary ‘The Vial – India’s Vaccine Story’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said till people were educated, brought together and given the onus of saving themselves and their families from the virus, results could never be seen.

“Our available health infrastructure was for a normal situation. But in a situation where the whole country is battling a pandemic, the resources would fall short. Considering this, to bridge the gap between demand and supply, we decided that however much money and budget is required, it should be pumped in,” the prime minister said.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
