 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

'Titanic' director conducts study to find out if Jack could have fit on the door with Rose

Curated by : Sanya Jain
Dec 21, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Did Jack Dawson really have to die in 'Titanic'? Was there really no room on the raft for both Jack and Rose? Two decades after the film's release, Titanic director James Cameron has conducted a study to find out the answer "once and for all."

Did Jack really need to sacrifice himself so Rose could survive the sinking of the Titanic? This has remained one of the most discussed and polarising questions among fans since the release of James Cameron’s magnum opus Titanic in 1997. More than two decades later, the director of the film says he conducted a study to answer the question “once and for all.”

For the uninitiated, the row revolves around the controversial scene that takes place after the sinking of RMS Titanic in the 1997 film. Star-crossed lovers Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater find themselves in freezing water, but Jack helps Rose onto a thick wooden door floating in the ocean.

Rose gets onto the door without problem, but when Jack tries to do the same, they both fall off. Jack remains in water, allowing Rose to survive the sinking of the Titanic by sacrificing himself. By the time rescue boats circle back to the couple, Jack has frozen to death, but Rose survives.

Ever since the film released, people have discussed and debated at length if there was room for both Jack and Rose on the door. Could it not have stayed afloat with both of them on board?

In short: Did Jack really have to die in Titanic?

James Cameron finally has an answer.