The last of HBO on Disney+Hotstar to cost the OTT over 15 million subscribers

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 17, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Paid users may drop 25-30 percent to 42-45 million in the next three quarters but gripping originals and a stronger catalogue of movies may help the OTT retain the edge, say analysts

Losing HBO content has come as a double whammy for Disney+Hotstar, the streaming platform that lost the digital rights of Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2023-2027 cycle.

A double-digit drop in paid users of around 15 million subscribers is expected due to the loss of HBO content, say experts tracking the over-the-top (OTT) space.

Disney's chief financial officer Christine McCarthy during an earnings call had said that its user base will decline in Q1 FY23 due to the absence of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. Disney follows an October to September fiscal year.

Now, the loss of subscribers will worsen as the premium user base will get impacted due to a halt on the streaming of HBO content including shows like The Last of Us, Game of Thrones and House of The Dragon among others from FY24. Many of these shows recorded strong viewership in India with the Game of Thrones finale registering 19.3 million views in a day and House of The Dragon clocking 28.2 million views, according to data by media consulting firm Ormax.