Sundance 2023 | ‘Poacher’ creator-director Richie Mehta discusses thriller on ivory mafia, his follow-up to ‘Delhi Crime’

Devarsi Ghosh
Jan 28, 2023 / 07:06 PM IST

Canadian filmmaker of Indian origin Richie Mehta, of the International Emmy-winning Delhi Crime Season One, is back with another compelling web-series, Poacher, three episodes of which premiered in the Indie Episode Program section of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Read about the making of the wildlife-crime-thriller series.

Richie Mehta and stills from 'Poacher'. (Images courtesy Sundance Institute)

Richie Mehta’s challenge with the Netflix series Delhi Crime, whose first season he created and directed, was easier than what he had to deal with his new eight-episode series, Poacher. Delhi Crime Season One was a fictional depiction of the one-week Delhi Police investigation into the horrific 2012 gang rape and murder that shook the country and the world at large. Poacher, whose first three episodes were premiered in the Indie Episode Program section of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival this week, is about a more complex and clandestine crime with global links: ivory poaching.

“With Delhi Crime, the audience, if they have a heartbeat, are hooked into the story in the first 90 seconds,” Richie Mehta tells Moneycontrol. “With Poacher, the argument of why you should care about a cause that you don’t necessarily care about takes eight episodes to come across.”