'Web content is too focused on copying the West; we’re losing India’s own charm and identity': Sheena Chohan

eShe
Nov 18, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST

Actor and human-rights activist Sheena Chohan shares an insider's view of the film industry during the pandemic and why she thinks streaming cinema has both pros and cons.

Sheena Chohan. (Photo courtesy eShe)

With the pandemic on one hand and the rapid growth of Web television on the other, the past few years have brought about momentous changes in the Indian film industry. Besides the content of films, the format and distribution too have changed in momentous ways.

Actor and human-rights activist Sheena Chohan has an insider’s view on the sweeping changes behind the world of cinema. The only Indian actor to receive the Human Rights Hero Award at the 2019 International Human Rights Summit at United Nations in New York, Chohan has used her position of power in the glamour world to raise awareness among the Indian youth about the Constitution and the UN Declaration of Human Rights.

During the pandemic, she spearheaded a podcast, Born Free and Equal, along with some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry — including Sonakshi Sinha, Preity Zinta, Raveena Tandon, Alankrita Shrivastava, Sonu Sood, among many more — to help spread awareness of basic rights and equality.

She spills the beans on what’s been happening inside the world of film in this tumultuous period, and shares her views on working during the pandemic, the lack of censorship in streaming television, and using her profession as a way to achieve a larger purpose. Edited excerpts:

With web series now becoming more accepted among audiences, do you think filmmakers and investors will have greater scope for exploring modern, nuanced storylines and feminist themes?

Without a doubt, yes. Look at the change in what is being made now compared with five or 10 years ago — it’s night and day, and not all in the best ways.