Rihanna is pregnant again, says rep after Super Bowl halftime show

Associated Press
Feb 13, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna, 34, performed a number of hits including 'We Found Love', 'Diamonds' and 'Work' at Super Bowl halftime.

Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl 2023.

Rihanna was pregnant with her second child as she performed her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday.

The singer's representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set at Super Bowl 57. She hovered high at times as she performed a number of hits including "We Found Love," "Diamonds" and "Work" during a halftime break between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The baby bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit set off a wave of social media speculation that she might be pregnant again.

Rihanna, 34, has a 9-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky.