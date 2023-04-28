Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 is now in theatres and Twitter reviews are in

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan’s part 2 is out in theatres today, less than a year after its first part smashed the box office to become the highest grossing Tamil movie of 2022. With a star-studded ensemble of Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, Rahman, and Vikram Prabhu – the movie has already impressed Twitter with many posting their reviews.

Originally in Tamil, PS 2 will be released in dubbed versions of Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam as well today.

The hype around the movie didn’t disappoint and several stars, fans and critics wished the makers and the cast and gave their reviews after catching a show.

“Hearty wishes to Mani Sir & Team Ponniyin Selvan!! Wishing the wonderful cast & crew a larger and mightier blockbuster!!” actor Suriya wrote on Twitter sharing a poster of the movie.

Moneycontrol News