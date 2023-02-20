'Pathaan week': Ticket prices of Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster slashed to Rs 110

After "Pathaan" raked in more than Rs 900 crore at the box office, theatre owners have decided to mark February 20 to February 23 as "Pathaan Week". To celebrate, all tickets to the blockbuster will be priced at Rs 110 at participating cinemas.

Rohan Malhotra, vice president of distribution at YRF, told Pinkvilla, “2023 has started extremely well not just for YRF with "Pathaan" but also for the entire exhibition circuit and we couldn’t be happier. The biggest all-time blockbuster "Pathaan", which is the latest offering from Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe, has been entertaining audiences globally since its release and it is amazing that all the leading multiplex chains are coming together to celebrate the contribution of this film towards the Hindi film industry.”

Speaking about the celebratory week, Malhotra added, “It is going to be Pathaan Week across these participating cinemas with tickets priced at flat Rs 110. This is a celebration of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, YRF, Siddharth Anand, and also the YRF Spy Universe that is churning out the biggest action spectacles that India has ever seen and is setting new benchmarks and records with every film!”

Read more: Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Virat Kohli's 'Pathaan' dance moves. Watch

Moneycontrol News