Oscars 2023: Who will win the Best Original Score and Best Original Song?

Bhanuj Kappal
Mar 11, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

A preview of the 95th Academy Awards’ two music categories and who among the contenders stands a chance to take the golden statuette home on Sunday.

Oscars 2023 Best Original Score and Original Song contenders, respectively (Clockwise, from top, left): Volker Bertelmann; Justin Hurwitz; John Williams; Carter Burwell; Son Lux; Lady Gaga & BloodPop; Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson & Rihanna; Ryan Lott, David Byrne & Mitski; MM Keeravaani & Chandrabose; Diane Warren.

It’s almost time for the 95th Academy Awards, and third-time host Jimmy Kimmel has already warned potential Will Smith copy-cats that he’s well prepared for any attempted slaps. “If somebody comes up on the stage and slaps me? Well, I size them up, and, if I’m bigger than they are, I beat the s*** out of them on television,” Kimmel told The Hollywood Reporter. “And if it’s the Rock, I run.”

Smith may be chilling at home in his pyjamas on Sunday, but the actor-rapper’s shadow looms large over the Oscars. Which is a shame, because this year’s field is set up for a number of upsets or paradigm-shifting wins, in categories ranging from Best Picture to Best Original Song. Film critics have already spent the last month talking about the motion picture categories. But, for those of us who appreciate sound as much as cinematography, here’s our preview of the award’s two music categories:

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front