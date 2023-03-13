 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscars 2023: 'The Elephant Whisperers' from India wins Best Documentary Short

Mar 13, 2023 / 12:56 PM IST

"The Elephant Whisperers", a heart-tugging film from India that deals with the unbreakable bond between an abandoned elephant and their two caretakers won an Oscar on Monday. The film by Kartiki Gonsalves won the top honours in the Documentary Short category at the 95th Academy Awards.

The documentary, which is streaming on Netflix, puts the relationship between humans and animals in the spotlight. It also drives home the larger message of protecting elephants and the need for conservation.

The film features Bomman and Bellie, a couple in Mudumalai National Park in Tamil Nadu, who devote their lives to caring for orphaned baby elephants, Raghu and Ammu, thus, forging a family like no other.

Gonsalves dedicated the award to her "motherland India" and her family.