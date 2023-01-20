 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscars 2023: See The New York Times’ predictions for best picture, actor and more

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

Oscars 2023: The New York Times predicts who will find a place on the nominees list ahead of the final announcement on January 24.

Oscar nominations for 2023 will be announced on January 24

Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday and Indians are hopeful that the epically-mounted RRR will earn a nod at this year’s Oscars in a repeat performance of its Golden Globes success. The New York Times’ predictions for Oscars 2023 nominations, however, overlooked RRR in the best picture category, instead placing their bets on critically-acclaimed films like The Fabelmans and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan looked at recent nominations from the Screen Actors Guild, Producers Guild of America and Directors Guild of America and used information gleaned from industry chatter to come up with a list of predictions for Oscars 2023 nominations in six major categories. Take a look:

Best picture

The New York Times predicted Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans to be frontrunners in the category.

Tár, directed by Todd Field, it called “the intellectual favourite” that had a good chance of being nominated. It also predicted action drama Top Gun: Maverick to find a slot among the 10 nominees in the category.

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water would also make it to the list of Oscar nominations, according to The New York Times.