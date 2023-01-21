 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscars 2023: Who will announce the nominees at next week’s event

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 21, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST

Nominees for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24.

The Oscars 2023 ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 12.

The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced next week, with The Banshees of Inisherin, Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans and the visually striking Avatar: The Way of Water expected to vie prominently for the top film prizes.

India entries could also be announced as being officially in the running to win Oscars. Four entries-- RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers-- were on the Academy's shortlists.

Oscars 2023 nominees will be announced at 8.30 am ET on January 24 (7 pm, according to Indian time).

The announcements will be made from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

Ahmed had won an Oscar in 2022 for the film The Long Goodbye( best live action short film category.

Meanwhile, Williams has starred in the 2017 film Get Out, that won the best original screenplay Oscar.