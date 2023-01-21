Oscars 2023: Who will announce the nominees at next week’s event

The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced next week, with The Banshees of Inisherin, Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans and the visually striking Avatar: The Way of Water expected to vie prominently for the top film prizes.

India entries could also be announced as being officially in the running to win Oscars. Four entries-- RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers-- were on the Academy's shortlists.

Oscars 2023 nominees will be announced at 8.30 am ET on January 24 (7 pm, according to Indian time).

The announcements will be made from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

Ahmed had won an Oscar in 2022 for the film The Long Goodbye( best live action short film category.

Meanwhile, Williams has starred in the 2017 film Get Out, that won the best original screenplay Oscar.

The Oscars 2023 ceremony will take place on March 12. Based on shortlists, predictions for front runners have been rolling iN recent weeks. In the Best Picture category, Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin are being seen as frontrunners. According to The New York Times, Steven Spielberg (The Fablemans), Todd Field (Tár), Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) are likely to be nominated in the Best Director category. For Best Actor, Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis),Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Bill Nighy (Living) will be the likely nominees, The New York Times predicted. Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till) will be the likely contenders for the Best Actress Oscar.

