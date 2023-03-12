 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What to expect from Oscars 2023? Indian winners, Best Actress history and more

Mar 12, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Oscar Awards 2023: With three Indian films in the Academy Awards race and the shadow of the Will Smith-Chris rock slap still hanging over the ceremony, here's what viewers can expect.

Oscars Awards 2023: Less than 24 hours to go for Hollywood's biggest night.

The 95th edition of the Academy Awards will take place on Monday, March 13 (according to Indian time). All eyes will be on the ceremony to honour the best movies, performances, music and film technology of the year gone by. The Indian audiences will be cheering for the nominees RRRThe Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes. Oscars 2023 is overall a big moment for Asian representation, with Everything Everywhere All at Once, a sci-fi film with Asian cast members, topping the slate of nominees. Here is what all you can expect from the ceremony:

Oscars for India

RRR could bring home the Oscar for Best Song (Naatu Naatu), after having made Golden Globe history for the same. The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes could win Best Documentary Short Film and Best Documentary Feature.

