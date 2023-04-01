 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

NMACC is an ode to our nation, our humble dedication to New India, says Nita Ambani

Moneycontrol News
Apr 01, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST

Located inside the Jio Global Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, NMACC is the first of its kind multi-disciplinary cultural space in India that aims to preserve and promote Indian arts.

Nita Mukesh Ambani

Nita Ambani's dream project – the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) – was launched on March 31 with much flair and pomp in the presence of the who’s who of the world.

Located inside the Jio Global Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, NMACC is the first of its kind multi-disciplinary cultural space in India that aims to preserve and promote Indian arts. The grandiose structure has been dubbed the Ambanis’ “humble dedication to New India” by Nita Mukesh Ambani.

Speaking at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Nita Ambani said, “My heart is full, I’m at a loss for words. Mukesh and I had dreamt about having a cultural centre in India comparable to the best in the world. Hopefully, today is the reality.”

Also read: Anand Mahindra attends star-studded launch of NMACC in Mumbai