April 2023: Mumbai events at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Prachi Sibal
Apr 01, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Central at Jio World Centre in Mumbai is a multi-disciplinary art space. On the programme for April 2023 are dance, music, art, fashion, and theatre shows.

From 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation', directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, with music by Ajay-Atul, costumes by Manish Malhotra, and choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant.

It’s that time of the year when your cultural calendar is as packed as your OTT viewing list. Performance venues large and small, are witnessing a resurgence of crowds as they gather to watch new work, old productions, and everything in-between.

At this juncture, a grand venue is preparing to arrive on Mumbai’s already robust performing arts scene. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) located in the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai is a multi-disciplinary art space that boasts three different theatres of varying sizes. It opens its doors to the public on April 3 and has released its programming calendar for the month ahead.

Nita Ambani at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Art, fashion history and spectacle