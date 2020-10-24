A ‘Bull’ish chat with Pratik Gandhi, the actor who brought stock market scamster Harshad Mehta to life

Sometimes a stint with corporate India may not be enough to make ends meet in India’s financial capital. And so, from training people to clean water tanks, to setting up mobile towers to hosting kitty parties, enterprising Surat boy Pratik Gandhi has done it all to survive as a struggling actor in Mumbai. After years of dabbling in theatre, the industrial engineer who hails from a family of teachers, first garnered attention in 2017 when he starred in Gujarati thriller drama ‘Wrong Side Raju’, which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati.

Circa 2020 and Gandhi is the toast of the nation. His standout performance as Big Bull Harshad Mehta in the smash-hit web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has taken social media by storm, wooed the critics and earned him a legion of new fans in showbiz as well as Dalal Street.

The show has been adapted from journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu’s book ‘The Scam: Who Won, who Lost, who Got Away’ and traces the meteoric rise and dramatic fall of controversial stockbroker Harshad Mehta who defrauded domestic banks and jolted the Indian stock markets in the early 90s.

Moneycontrol’s Ashwin Mohan caught up with Gandhi for a freewheeling tete-a- tete on his stint with corporate India, the journey to his newfound stardom, the painstaking preparation for a complex role from a bygone era, lessons in financial planning, his favourite punchline from the show and much more.

Edited excerpts:

So, as far as getting this character is concerned, Hansal sir had seen my earlier Gujarati films, Bey Yaar and Wrong Side Raju and he told me that he liked those films and he liked my performances in both the films. Apart from that, he also had seen me performing on stage at Prithvi Hall.

When he actually called me for the first time for this series, I was shooting somewhere in Bhuj, and I could not believe my ears that I had just got a call from Hansal Mehta. And he politely said, “Hi, I'm Hansal Mehta, I'm a film-maker.” And I said, “Of course, I know you, sir!” He said he was planning a web series and told me “Let’s see whenever you’re back in Bombay, let’s meet up.” So then I went for an audition and I met Hansal sir at his house. That’s when he gave me the details. And he told me that he has not even seen my audition. He had that idea that I’ll be able to do it and that’s how I got this!

And you’re right, maybe Gujarati definitely was a big plus point for me to create this character of Harshad Mehta because he was also a Gujarati. So to get those nuances, the language and the tonation correct, the regional connect or the flavour worked for me. So all these things put together worked in my favour and that’s how I got this character.

Oh yes, I would give 100 percent credit to theatre for whatever craft that I can achieve as far as the characters that I create are concerned. And I had created a lot of real-life characters on stage, be it Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or the most celebrated Gujarati literature writer Chandrakant Bakshi and there are some fictional characters as well. And for the last many years, I had been doing several monologues of around 1.5 and 2 hours. And these monologues were performed in three languages- Hindi, English and Gujarati. Monologues helped me a lot and the kind of theatre that I kept doing is called minimalistic theatre. So, the only actor on stage is me. There are no big sets, there are no major lights, no jingbang music to cover you up. So as an actor, you have to just constantly perform for those two hours and that’s how this particular stint helped me a lot. That’s because the internalization of the character is the most important thing in what we do on the stage in the theatre. So, you are right I give all the credit to the theatre.

Also, when you have to portray such infamous characters as you said, the most interesting and challenging task for an actor, I feel is to be neutral when you create such characters. It’s very easy for me to get biased when I read about him when I do research or do any kind of referencing. So my task was to read everything just to get a flavour of it, understand and then forget it. And create a character with a neutral perspective so that I can keep it open for the audience to interpret and to make it more human. Where I am actually challenging the moral dilemma of an individual or society at large and that’s what I have tried to achieve and Hansal sir had a similar vision.

The biggest change that I had to undergo was body transformation. I had to gain around 18 kgs of weight to get into that bigger body frame to fit into Harshad Mehta’s character because I was too lean and thin for the character. And in my first meeting, Hansal sir told me that I have to gain a lot of weight because he wanted the double chin fat on the face and the big belly.

So I tried whatever I could, and I put on 18 kgs and weighed 88 kgs when I started shooting for this character. Other changes which I tried to incorporate were a few minute mannerisms. Like the character's restlessness; so there is constant restlessness in his body. His fingers, his thumbs are constantly moving, his eyes are constantly moving and he’s constantly thinking.

Then there is a smirk, a one-sided smile that I developed for this character. I spoke to Hansal sir about it, I said, these are the things which I had in mind for the character. And he said something beautiful - “You do whatever you want but make it a part of your body. It can’t look forced.” And in theatre also, I personally believe that if I see an actor trying too hard to do something, as an audience I will get tired looking at him or her.

So to make it smooth, to make it absolutely realistic I had to make it all a part of my body and when I actually did that, it helped me a lot. There are a lot of things which came impromptu. When I imbibed those characteristics like my smirk and one-sided smile, it helped me portray arrogance and ego and sometimes over-confidence.

Apart from that, when I gained a lot of weight my breathing pattern changed, so my pause work of the lines also changed. The way I used to sit, the way I used to get up, walk, the way I used to wear my shoes, my body posture changed. Everything changed. And that worked overall for me.

I have a diploma in mechanical engineering and I did my graduation in Production Engineering. So I'm an industrial engineer. And this branch of engineering deals more with the management side of engineering, the productivity, manpower planning, all structure design, process design, Lean Sigma, Six Sigma and all those things. These are my favourite subjects. I have worked from 2004 to 2016, yeah almost 12 years in this field. My first job was a sales role involving negotiation skills. In my entire corporate stint of 10 years, I had to do a lot of presentations and had to sell ideas to the top management to be implemented.

I had implemented a lot of initiatives in the corporate world. So, that experience helped me a lot in a way where I approached the script differently or I approached the character differently. And I believe that once an engineer always an engineer. And engineering is a way of life and it teaches you to approach the same thing from multiple angles. And it has gone inside me, so now when you ask me such question, I realise that I actually do that. And I do that unknowingly so that thin-slicing of thought process happens very fast. I guess it has become a part of my body now, my self now, my conscience now.

And those things help a lot because in this field also, how you present yourself, how you talk to people, how you understand the question and answer them makes a lot of difference, off-screen and on-screen also. An understanding between the lines helps a lot to create the nuance of a character. And that’s what we generally do in the corporate world as well. So, I think yes, a lot of credit goes to that experience also.

Apart from that, I had worked on a lot of different things to survive in Bombay in my initial years, like I had done kid’s birthday parties as a host. Then corporate shows, kitty parties, I used to be the host, where I used to get quick money, Rs 2000, sometimes Rs 1500, for one show of two-three hours.

Apart from that, I also took up yearly contracts of 10 to 15 societies for their water tank cleaning. I bought two machines and trained some people and I used to do that also to survive. I had also taken up the contract of putting up cell sites, those mobile towers that we fix up on the buildings, so I had put up around 10, 12 cell sites across Bombay. But then the company from which I got that contract, they paid my money in such a fashion that it was difficult for me to survive so I had to close that down. And all these things that I was doing along with my theatre and with the constant struggle to get into films and get a break.

I got my first Gujarati film in 2012 which is ‘Bey Yaar’, which created history in Gujarati cinema and it changed a lot of things for a lot of people. It became the first Gujarati film which got released in multiplexes. So multiplexes were opened for Gujarati film from Bey Yaar. Then after two years, ‘Wrong Side Raju’ won National Award of Best Gujarati Film. And that was the time when I decided to be a full-time actor.

So I used to accumulate my leaves and I used to wait for a good opportunity to come by where I can utilize those leaves. So at one point in time, I had 250 leaves in my account, out of which I just utilized 20 leaves for Bey Yaar. After two years, I again took leave for around 23 days and then I finished that shoot. So that’s how I had been working and trying to balance both these worlds to survive and to do the kind of work that I like to do.

As far as the homework for this character is concerned, there is a lot of reference material available on the internet which I went through. And our script is 550 pages long, so that’s a detailed research document on the entire series of events.

I also met some people who have worked with Harshad Mehta, who had been there in the BSE ring during that time when things used to happen manually. So, I had to learn the sign languages that they used inside the ring to trade. So that’s how I prepared myself for this character because for me, knowing the character, his characteristics, his world, how he used to meet people, what he used to do, what he used to like, the way he used to carry himself was important to know, so that I can imbibe and internalize those things.

Well, I have not met Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ever, just heard about him, just saw some photographs. But yeah, I met a lot of other people, especially those who have worked with Harshad Mehta. There are a lot of people who told me that they worked together in the ring or they used to have tea together daily or they had taken some tips from him, but yeah, I have not met Rakesh Jhunjhunwala yet.I'm not that great in finance or the understanding of finance. And I had never invested much in stocks, though being Gujarati I should have been doing that, I have never done that! After knowing this world, it excites me to know and understand more about how it works. So I'm learning more these days. And as far as my investment are concerned, what I am doing right now is I'm putting some amount of money in mutual funds on a regular basis. And another investment is that I have taken a house, there is a huge loan that I have to repay. So that is taking a big chunk of my earnings.

But there is something beautiful which I had heard from one of my seniors. He told me,” Treat your investment as your expense and then only you’ll be able to save some money,” which is such a beautiful line that I have been following this for the last 10 to 12 years. So yeah, that’s how I have been planning my finances.

Apart from “Risk Hain Toh Ishq Hain”, my favourite line is “ Success kya hai? Failure ke baad ka naya chapter? “ And I love that line. There’s so much of positivity in this line that it keeps you going