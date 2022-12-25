 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

‘Nayanthara is a superstar but I've always looked at her as an incredible actor with a varied body of work’: Director Ashwin Saravanan

Deepali Singh
Dec 25, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

The Tamil filmmaker on directing the Lady Superstar in his latest horror film 'Connect', empathy of the protagonists, and people waking up to all kinds of Tamil cinema.

Nayanthara in a still from 'Connect' (2022); (right) film director Ashwin Saravanan. (Photo: Twitter)

One of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2015, Maya was Ashwin Saravanan’s debut as a filmmaker. Since then, the director has made the psychological thriller Game Over (2019) with Taapsee Pannu and now has the horror film Connect running in cinemas. It is his second outing with Nayanthara after Maya and the filmmaker is full of praise for the south superstar. Edited excerpts from an interview:

Your first film Maya with Nayanthara is considered one of the best Tamil horror films of all times. You have collaborated with her again with Connect. Is there more pressure to deliver now?

To be honest, I don’t think about it so much when I am writing the script and making the film. I don’t dwell on it so much because I find it very restrictive to my creative process. With that in mind, I did not really think about how to make Maya better or how to make a film that’s bigger or better than what I have done before. I wanted to make a simple film about what it means to live under confinement and how we managed to process the sense of loss of loneliness during the lockdown and I wanted to make it in the horror genre. Twenty years from now, when people watch Connect they will not think this guy made Maya before that. Somebody will probably discover it on a streaming platform, find the premise interesting and discover the film on their own without any baggage, which, I think, is a wonderful way to experience a film. The numbers pressure comes from the trade and from the industry when you’re trying to release the film. I understand that aspect, too, because it’s inevitable. Ultimately, it is a business and people will always look at your previous product for some kind of yardstick to the opening but I don’t let that affect me in any way.

Nayanthara is known as the Lady Superstar. She is also the producer of Connect. How has it been to work with her as an actor and as a producer?

As a producer, she is quite artistically inclined. She gave me the space and time needed to craft the film the way I wanted to. She understood that crafting the experience of the film is far more important than anything else because the experience, more than the story, is the film.

As an actor, I’ve always had massive respect for her work. She is a superstar but I have always looked at her as an incredible actor who has such a varied body of work and is a thorough professional. She just comes, does her best and makes it look very easy.