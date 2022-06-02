'MenToo' trends on Twitter after Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Hours after the jury ruled that Amber Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp by calling herself "a public figure representing domestic violence" in a Washington Post op-ed, #Mentoo began to trend on Twitter.

A gender variant of the original #MeToo -- a movement against sexual abuse, harassment and rape culture -- #MenToo is being used to stand in solidarity with men who have experienced similar kind of abuse.

On Thursday, most of the #MenToo tweets were directed at Heard by supporters of Depp.

After the verdict, in which the jury awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in damages from Amber Heard and awarded her $2 million in damages, bot the actors released a statement via social media.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," Heard said in her statement. "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women," she said. "It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated.

"It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

On his part, Depp welcomed the verdict in a statement posted on Instagram which quickly received millions of "likes."

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people, who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed," Depp said. "The jury gave me my life back," he said. "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome.

"The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun."