MC Explains| Will watching TV become more expensive because of New Tariff Order?

Maryam Farooqui
Nov 23, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST

Broadcasters have welcomed the move after disagreeing with an earlier version and delaying its implementation by three years.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) finally announced on November 22 the implementation of the New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0, delayed for three years because of disagreements with broadcasters.

TRAI has asked all the distributors of television channels to adopt the new tariff regime starting on February 1, 2023.

Broadcasters have welcomed the move, but will the new order mean costlier TV bills for consumers? Let us understand NTO 2.0 and the changes proposed by TRAI, and its implications for broadcasters and consumers.

What is NTO? 

TRAI in 2019 had introduced a new regulatory framework, popularly known as the MRP (maximum retail price) regime for TV channels called NTO 1.0, to bring more transparency to pricing.

TV viewers had hitherto had little control over the channel packages and were unaware of the price they paid for each channel. The new tariff regime not only made subscribers aware of what they were paying, but also the way pay channels were priced.