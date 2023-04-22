 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Japanese film ‘Suzume’ at PVR: An evening with anime master Makoto Shinkai

Sanjukta Sharma
Apr 22, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST

India’s anime fan base is dead serious, and both Shinkai and his India distributor PVR Pictures know

Japanese anime director Makato Shinkai (top, left); stills from his latest film 'Suzume' (2022).

At 50, Japanese anime virtuoso Makoto Shinkai appears remarkably serene yet nimble — in mind and body. In India for a promotional tour of his latest film Suzume (2022), already a smash hit in Japan and other parts of Asia, he spent an intimate evening with fans — cosplaying fans, of course, and fans who travelled from as far as Allahabad and Kota to get a glimpse of him. His gentle humour belies the star status he enjoys among anime fans worldwide. The typical Indian questions came early on, but mercifully didn’t set the tone of the evening. “What do you think of India? Do you want to make a Bollywood film? What do you think of RRR?” To uproarious response, the filmmaker said: “When I visited in 2019, I witnessed how loud and passionate you guys are. Even filmmakers here are out there. In Japan, we watch silently and hide within ourselves.”

Shinkai is a huge star, as is his fanbase. Fans in the US, Europe and parts of Asia are known to write petitions to film studios and to him, demanding release of his movies. An asteroid, 55222 Makotoshinkai, is named after him. Radwimps, the Tokyo-based rock band with whom Shinkai has collaborated on his last three films including Suzume is a corollary to Shinkai’s fame: Radwimps begins its first North American tour this weekend in California. Shinkai has even had to call fans “unhealthy” once. In 2016, when his film Your Name premiered, young adults in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and China watched and rewatched it. It went on to be a cinematic phenomenon.“It’s not healthy,” he had said, during an interview in Paris. “I don’t think any more people should see it.” The film had grossed more $300 million worldwide, making it the most successful anime film of all time — surpassing even Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away from 2001.

I am yet to reach Shinkai’s 50-year-old nimbleness and youth. I am just 49, and in 2015, when my daughter was four, I discovered Japanese animation genius Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli. Since then, I have been processing Japanese anime slowly but progressively. I am one of those middle-aged moms who consider anime only sci-fi or cyber-apocalypse dramas. Listening to Shinkai seemed like a clue to understanding my daughter and her circle of fan friends at first. By the end of the evening, my appetite for Suzume on the big screen had doubled.

The experience on the big screen was breathtaking. Suzume is about many things. It is also so Miyazaki in tone and treatment.