Girish Karnad's 'Hayavadana': Theatre director Neelam Man Singh Chowdhry on directing the classic

Deepali Singh
Feb 02, 2023 / 09:15 PM IST

The celebrated theatre practitioner has directed Girish Karnad’s modern classic 'Hayavadana' to kickstart Aadyam Theatre’s sixth season.

Theatre director Padma Shri Neelam Man Singh Chowdhry.

Padma Shri awardee Neelam Man Singh Chowdhry clearly recalls watching a production of Girish Karnad’s Hayavadana sometime in the 1970s. The celebrated theatre director is elated that four decades later, she is opening the sixth edition of Aadyam Theatre with her own production of the play which is considered a modern Indian theatre classic. A magnificent combination of myth and folklore, song and speech, love and jealousy, humour and pathos, and hope and despair, the Kannada play was translated into Hindi by BV Karanth. Chowdhry has imbued her rendition of the play in a manner that makes it a fitting tribute to the brilliance of Karnad’s storytelling. Edited excerpts from a conversation with the director:

'Hayavadana' rehearsals by Aadyam Theatre.

You have worked with Girish Karnad’s text earlier as well, with Nagamandala. What did you think of Hayavadana when you first read it or saw a stage production of it?

The first time I saw a production of Hayavadana was when I was a student at the National School of Drama (Delhi). It was directed by Satyadev Dubey and had a formidable cast of Amrish Puri, Amol Palekar and Dina Pathak. Frankly speaking, I didn’t understand it then. I knew there was something magnificent about the text but it was beyond the comprehension of my 21-year-old self. The complexity, the mixing of animate and inanimate, characters, myths, duality and search for identity were all very complex questions posed in the play which I was not even aware existed. However, I knew it was something which had to be thought through, reflected on and I knew I was in the presence of greatness. Then I worked at Bharat Bhawan in Bhopal and was very much involved in the production done by BV Karanth, who was a close associate of Karnad and had translated the Kannada text into Hindi. So, some of its soul stuck in my head. It had been eight or nine years and I understood the text but I knew there were still many layers which were a little dense for me.