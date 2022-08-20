Gulshan Devaiah on 'Duranga': ‘There is a duality to my character but you don’t know exactly what it is’

In Zee5’s latest web series Duranga, Gulshan Devaiah plays Sammit, a man with dual shades to his character. Is it just part of his personality or is he hiding a sinister past? Adapted from the Korean thriller Flower of Evil, the show has enough twists and turns to keep one guessing. Devaiah talks about getting into character and how he seems to pull off diverse roles with ease.

Did you watch 'Flower of Evil' from which 'Duranga' has been adapted?

I didn’t have any interest in watching it because I wanted to have my own interpretation of what was given to me in the writing material. Whether it’s good or bad remains to be seen and the audience will decide. However, I was curious. Halfway during the shoot, I got Covid, and at that time, I watched the trailer of Flower of Evil, but that’s it.

Duranga means dual shades. You have played a double role in 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' but how different is the process when you play one person with two sides to their personality?

As human beings, we are used to hiding how we really feel. In a character such as Sammit, these things are a bit more exaggerated because we also use it as a device to make it more entertaining and intriguing for the audience.

The pitching of some of the performance is by being conscious that you want it to be intriguing. The narrative is also such that the plot points allow you to do such things. It’s just trying to be truthful to what the writing says.

There is a duality to him but you don’t know exactly what it is. The process of figuring it out for me was to have as little expression as possible. Sammit is someone who is reserved, quiet and almost emotionless. It could also be because he is hiding something. So it could be a personality trait or a mask that he’s wearing.

You have played dark and disturbing roles earlier as well. How do you take them out of your system?

Every project becomes a part of my life but it doesn’t become a part of my personality. Acting is fun for me because I can pretend to be someone I am not. That is how I express myself. There is always a conscious line that I do not want to cross. It may have affected me emotionally sometimes in the past but it doesn’t anymore. If it’s a good performance, then it should seem real to you, but it’s an illusion I have created with the help of my imagination, my skill, my body, the text, the director and my co-actors. I am very conscious that it is an illusion and not a part of my personality.

Your role in 'Duranga' is so far removed from the affable guy who played in 'Badhaai Do'. Clearly filmmakers can see that you can pull off diverse roles...

Firstly, I have to believe that I can pull off different roles. I am happy that some people do come to me with offers that allow me to be a little diverse and versatile. I know people have liked me in certain dark and villainous roles. They have also been fun to play. I don’t complain when people offer me the same kind of roles. I try to interpret them differently. If I feel it can be very similar to a part I have played before, then I tend to not take that up. I don’t want to repeat myself. The responsibility lies with me, and it’s my choice to say yes or no.

A year ago when this writer asked you if you would like to act in regional movies/shows, you had said that Hindi films are your ‘bachpan ka pyar’. Do you still maintain that stance?

I still maintain the stance but never say never. Offers do come (from the South), and I do seriously consider them. Almost every year, I seriously consider one or two projects to do outside of the Hindi entertainment universe but for some reason, I have not been able to take them up. Ek jawani ka pyar bhi hai. I am a huge fan of Sai Pallavi. I have a massive crush on her! (laughs) If I get an offer with her, I will probably take it up.

You have been around for more than a decade but one can’t say you have been prolific. Do you prefer the slow and steady pace or is it because you feel the right roles haven’t come your way?

It’s a combination of both. I would say 60-70 percent of choice and 30 percent is the availability. It’s quite a competitive industry because there are a lot of actors, and every year, people are discovering new actors. I benefited from that in 2011 when my films started coming out. People see you in certain kinds of roles and want to cast you in similar roles and I don’t want to do that. So one has to wait a little.

The OTT has empowered storytellers and filmmakers so now they have more stories to tell in long formats, which means there is more work for actors and other people associated with the entertainment industry. There is a slight increase perhaps in the output. Generally, I am a big fan of taking my time and sort of pacing myself. Having said that, I don’t think I have ever done something that I have not wanted to do.

What’s next?

There are two-three features. There is Blurr with Taapsee Pannu, Raj & DK’s Guns & Gulaabs, Dahaad and Shiksha Mandal, among others.