With most Grammy nominations, Beyoncé has perfected the art of longevity

Nidhi Gupta
Feb 06, 2023 / 04:52 AM IST

The reigning queen of pop Beyoncé has kept a fickle music industry on its toes. At the 65th Grammy awards, she might finally be recognised for it.

Beyoncé has nine nominations across categories at the 65th Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé is on the cusp of making history. At the 65th annual Grammy awards, Mrs Carter has nine nominations — the highest any musician — including the top three categories, i.e. Best Album, Best Record, and Best Song of the Year. She already holds the record for a female musician with the highest number of wins. She now has the most nominations in Grammys history, tied with Jay-Z, with 88 each. If Beyoncé wins any four of her nine nominations, she will surpass the late British-Hungarian conductor Georg Solti for most Grammy awards of all time.

Come Monday (morning in India, Sunday night in the US), the Internet might break.

But bigger still — overdue even — would be Beyoncé taking home the Best Album award, something that has eluded her throughout her career, despite multiple nominations. In 2017, even Adele, who did win the award for her album 25, admitted on stage that she thought Beyoncé should’ve taken that trophy for Lemonade, that very experimental, highly original auteur piece.

