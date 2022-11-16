 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Grammy Awards: Beyonce-Adele face-off again in 2023 with multiple nominations

AFP
Nov 16, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

Grammy Awards: Beyonce leads the pack of nominations with nine chances to win during the performance-heavy ceremony on February 5, 2023.

Grammy Awards: While Adele has 7 nominations, Beyonce leads the pack with 9 nominatinos.

Pop royalty Beyonce and Adele will face off at the Grammys once again, after the music titans released blockbuster albums that vaulted them to the front of the list of 2023 nominees.

Beyonce leads the pack with nine chances to win during the performance-heavy ceremony on February 5 that honors the industry's best, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar notched eight nods, while Adele and fellow balladeer Brandi Carlile scored seven each.

Beyonce's "Renaissance," a pulsating club track collection, will face off with Adele's introspective, ugly-cry ode "30" in the most prestigious categories -- six years after the British artist shut out Queen Bey's culture-shaking "Lemonade".

Adele's sweep left both women in tears, with the crooner calling Beyonce her "idol" and telling the audience her fellow megastar's paradigm-shifting record should have won.

That contest fueled criticism that the Academy consistently fails to pay Black artists their due.