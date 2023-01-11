 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Golden Globes 2023: Is RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ win India's Vishwaguru moment? No, it isn't a great song

Tanushree Ghosh
Jan 12, 2023 / 12:46 AM IST

India's first ever Golden Globe win feeds into its geopolitical 'Vishwaguru' stance. Such a global craze for a song was not seen even when 'Jai ho' won the Oscars. There's wider acceptance of anti-colonial narratives like 'RRR' now in the Western world. But, its legendary composer deserved a better song for his global recognition

The 'Naatu Naatu' song still from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

The rip-roaring rouser Naatu Naatu (Naacho Naacho in Hindi) has brought a rare global attention on India. It has been making people around the world dance to its tune, and now has a reason to dance at home with India’s first Golden Globe win. But it isn't a win for India's soft power, so to speak, or Vishwaguru geopolitics that the film, the song, and its win aims to feed into. And its legendary composer deserved a better song for his global recognition, at long last. And his lifetime discography boasts of many such songs, songs the Western world hasn't even heard most likely.

The international award season kicked off with the 80th Golden Globe Awards, where SS Rajamouli’s RRR has bagged the Best Song (Motion Picture) for Naatu Naatu. It is surely a bolt out of the blue. But an expected one, considering no Indian filmmakers before SS Rajamouli has lobbied in the haloed cinematic corridors of the United States of America. It augurs the question, what is this obsession of our part of the world with the West? We love to hate on the West but also seek their validation. Golden Globes, Oscars, Grammys — is America the centre of the universe? And does winning awards there means winning the world? The reason for the global craze is definitely the White man's guilt at work.

The other nominees in this category were: “Carolina” – Where The Crawdads Sing, “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick, “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This was the first time ever that an Indian film song was nominated in the Golden Globes. That was the first win. And then, the award — India's first.

But, in spite of that, this is not the first time Indian films have been awarded in the West, on the global stage. From Oscars to BAFTA, big awards to biggest festivals, Indian films have won in the past. Better films at that. The fact that RRR couldn't nail the Best Picture award should signal a larger point, drowned by the cacophony of the global celebrations. Enough and more pieces have been written about the RRR phenomena. The film is a spectacle. It is entertainment. A human-cartoon film that caters to the adult male who refuses to grow up.  

The song that has caught on to the global pulse is an out and out entertainer. The song is not a dance sequence, but was conceptualised as a competitive action sequence, and there lies the song's allure. The two men's steps are synchronised beat to beat is praiseworthy at a time when men and women have forgotten how to dance. That hard work has paid off.

They couldn’t shoot in India during the pandemic, so Rajamouli took the crew to Kiev, in Ukraine, where the song was shot. The iconic step, taking the world by storm, is “actually an easy step”, Ram Charan has said in interviews, but Rajamouli took 18 takes of the step, as he peered into the camera monitor, so that the synchronisation between Charan and NTR Jr is on point.