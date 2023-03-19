 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Going behind-the-scenes at the Oscars: A makeover like no other for showbiz's greatest, glitziest event

Malavika Bhattacharya
Mar 19, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

Spoiler alert: The Oscars are held in a shopping mall

On a non-event day, you can tour Dolby Theatre and step onto the same stage where awards are distributed. (Image: Malavika Bhattacharya)

There’s nothing like a good disguise.

Case in point: The Oscars

For twenty years, the grand Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles has been the venue for the Academy Awards. But to get to the Dolby Theatre, you have to first step into a somewhat old-fashioned shopping mall.

The Academy Awards are among the greatest, glitziest events in showbiz. The venue for this event is located in the Ovation Hollywood shopping centre at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and North Highland Avenue. The bustling shopping and dining complex that draws throngs of tourists everyday was recently rechristened from Hollywood & Highland to Ovation Hollywood.