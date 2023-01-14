 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Glass Onion’s Miles Bron is a sign of our times

Nitin Sundar
Jan 14, 2023 / 02:36 AM IST

From 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to 'Succession' and 'White Lotus', there is a spate of unlikeable characters on screen these days. What does this trend mean?

Edward Norton as Miles Bron in a still from Rian Johnson’s film 'Glass Onion — A Knives Out Mystery' (2022).

In Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion — A Knives Out Mystery, Edward Norton plays the role of Miles Bron, a tech billionaire entrepreneur. Bron is an ambitious megalomaniac, numbed by wealth and hubris — in one scene, he is strumming Blackbird on the guitar Paul McCartney originally used to create the song, before chucking it away carelessly on the sand. The highly paid fitness instructor he engages for online sessions for guests at his private island happens to be Serena Williams. He’s that wealthy.

Deluded by success and adulation, he is trapped in the pursuit of an elusive high that mere power, money and dopamine cannot service. “I want to be responsible for something that gets talked about in the same breath as the Mona Lisa. Forever,” he proclaims to his cozy coterie of equally vain, but significantly less powerful, and hence subservient friends. Another character in the film evocatively describes Bron’s bunch as ‘shitheads’. Bron, depicted with relish by Norton, holds more than a passing resemblance to a real-world billionaire with a similar name. Glass Onion was shot before the Twitter acquisition soap opera played out, but it would be naive to attribute this resemblance to coincidence.

Bron is not the only character in current pop culture who is wealthy, powerful and eminently hate-able. HBO’s White Lotus completed its second season late last year. The show builds on its first-season premise of assembling a parade of the delightfully depraved one-percenters for a weeklong holiday at an exotic resort, where characters unravel in a plume of bubbly, bluster and blood. Jennifer Coolidge plays Tanya - a neurotic middle-aged woman too wealthy and self-centred for meaningful human connections. Coolidge won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of the vacuous millionaire, who at one stage in the show is glad to be invited to a party by people richer than her since that means they aren’t after her for her money.

Earlier in the year, Succession completed a third season, featuring members of the super-rich Roy family comically back-stabbing each other in an effort to land the throne of the aging media-mogul patriarch who just won’t die. And a couple of years back, there was the massively successful Schitt’s Creek, another show built around the problems of a spoiled rich family suddenly encountering bankruptcy.

There’s something about the times in which we are living that has given rise to the Hate-worthy, Incorrigible, Vile and Execrable Scion. Let’s call them "hives", for convenience. Hives are characterised by loose purse-strings and looser morals; transactional relationships and a penchant for throwing money at problems in the hope that they would go away.

The first notable appearance of hives in pop culture was in the 90s, when Seinfeld became a runaway hit. The central characters in Seinfeld weren’t wealthy, but were upwardly mobile and exhibited every other classic symptom of the hive. Back then, centering a show around unlikeable people was a novelty, a gamble even. Over nine seasons and 180 super-successful episodes, Seinfeld’s prickly set of characters would go on to become its calling card. Fans didn’t root for their favourite characters, as much as root for karma and comeuppance to catch up with them, and deliver cosmic and comic justice. Seinfeld is a marvelously well-written show, with set-ups, punchlines and characters that have aged remarkably well into the era of wokeness. But one of the reasons for its success is that it caricatured its central characters enough to ‘other’ them sufficiently, and for their flaws to not feel personal.