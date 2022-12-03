‘Girls like Jo exist but such characters are not explored often on the screen’: Girls Hostel 3.0 actor Srishti Shrivastava

As Anandi Joshi or Jo, as she is fondly called by everyone in the show Girls Hostel, Srishti Shrivastava comes across as someone who knows exactly what she wants and goes after it. In the third season of the show streaming on SonyLIV, the Maja Ma actor finds herself facing a conflict for which only she has the answer. Edited excerpts from a conversation with Shrivastava:

Your character Jo is very different from the others. She stands up for herself, questions things around her and is unafraid. Did these qualities attract you to the show and the character?

The fact that she is very different from the other characters was very attractive for me. Also, girls like Jo exist but are not explored so much in our industry, and it’s very interesting to see someone like her on screen. There are so many people who meet me and say that they identify with Jo... She is so different, yet she is part of the world, and fighting her battles.

The first season was about laying the foundation of the show and the second delved into more serious issues. What is the third season about?

The audiences can expect a lot of new characters in the third season who bring a lot of new energy and it changes the dynamics between all the relationships. Secondly, there is more drama and politics. In the second season, our conflicts were a bit small as compared to what happens in the third season. Here we are questioning the system and what is happening around us, which also relates to what is happening in the world.

Most of the characters you have played on screen, whether it was Albina in 'Gully Boy' or Guddo in 'Gulabo Sitabo' are self-assured and confident. Are you like that in real life?

On some days! (laughs) I’ve had a few releases this year, so the first few days I am very self-assured and then comes a time when my inner Srishti starts asking, ‘What’s next? What do I want to do, what kind of roles I want to play’. The struggle is there. It’s the actor’s job. You are constantly wanting more. You were doing digital content with 'Girliyapa' even before OTT platforms became big. Did that exposure and experience help boost your confidence when the OTT boom happened? It really did. The first video that I did with Girliyapa - Why should hot girls have all the fun - reached so many people and that gave me some sort of confidence that we are doing something right. I am confident of my craft which has come from doing theatre and sketch work for Girliyapa. I always felt that I am ready to take on my next project. With OTT, the advantage is that while earlier only a select few would get acting work, now there is a chance for all those millions of writers, actors and technicians to get work. There is a job for everyone. Has your own journey been easier post 'Gully Boy' and 'Gulabo Sitabo'? It has been better. The reason why I am doing projects is so I get more work. After Gulabo… I feel that a lot of people from the industry also watched my work and that made a difference in the other work I did. For instance, I got Maja Ma because of Gulabo. As an outsider in the industry, how tough has your acting journey been? A couple of years ago, I would really glamourize my struggle but I don’t do that now. I believe I have reached here because of the hard work I have put in and this is a journey that I cherish. I am very thankful that this is the path the universe wanted me to take. I have grown as an actor by doing smaller roles and now I feel I am ready to take up bigger stuff. By doing other work, would I have gotten an appreciation letter from Mr Bachchan or played Madhuri’s daughter and danced alongside her? I don’t know!

Deepali Singh is a Mumbai-based freelance journalist who writes on movies, shows, music, art, and food. Twitter: @DeepaliSingh05

READ MORE