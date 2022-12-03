 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Girls like Jo exist but such characters are not explored often on the screen’: Girls Hostel 3.0 actor Srishti Shrivastava

Deepali Singh
Dec 03, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST

The third season of the digital series sees the girls dealing with more drama and politics.

Actor Srishti Shrivastava as Jo in 'Girls Hostel Season 3'.

As Anandi Joshi or Jo, as she is fondly called by everyone in the show Girls Hostel, Srishti Shrivastava comes across as someone who knows exactly what she wants and goes after it. In the third season of the show streaming on SonyLIV, the Maja Ma actor finds herself facing a conflict for which only she has the answer. Edited excerpts from a conversation with Shrivastava:

Your character Jo is very different from the others. She stands up for herself, questions things around her and is unafraid. Did these qualities attract you to the show and the character?

The fact that she is very different from the other characters was very attractive for me. Also, girls like Jo exist but are not explored so much in our industry, and it’s very interesting to see someone like her on screen. There are so many people who meet me and say that they identify with Jo... She is so different, yet she is part of the world, and fighting her battles.

The first season was about laying the foundation of the show and the second delved into more serious issues. What is the third season about?

The audiences can expect a lot of new characters in the third season who bring a lot of new energy and it changes the dynamics between all the relationships. Secondly, there is more drama and politics. In the second season, our conflicts were a bit small as compared to what happens in the third season. Here we are questioning the system and what is happening around us, which also relates to what is happening in the world.

Most of the characters you have played on screen, whether it was Albina in 'Gully Boy' or Guddo in 'Gulabo Sitabo' are self-assured and confident. Are you like that in real life?