From The Romantics to Jubilee, why Bollywood is on a nostalgia trip in 2023

Sanjukta Sharma
Apr 08, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST

Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Jubilee’, the Amazon Prime Video series about the heady early years of Bombay cinema, and two non-fiction Netflix titles whet the appetite for our shared love of Bollywood, bypassing the exasperation and ugliness

The period drama series 'Jubilee', created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Soumik Sen, started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on April 7.

Nostalgia does increase our ability to self-soothe. I keep revisiting the time of the pandemic to understand almost everything about the new world order. It somewhat explains why the world is in love with nostalgia at this moment — a spillover from the two isolated years. Like an emotional pacifier, nostalgia about all things, animate and inanimate, are helping us accept and get accustomed to new realities that aren’t just jarring, but stressful. Nostalgia is like a drug. “Nostalgia is a powerful feeling; it can drown anything,” filmmaker-philosopher Terrence Malick famously said, suggesting, perhaps, it’s not necessarily a good thing that nostalgia drowns out so much.

When the nostalgia is centred around Bollywood, India’s most-loved magic bullet after weddings and cricket, we can connect to some of our primal selves — the intricate self-pity of Dilip Kumar, the sensual joie de vivre of Helen, the sass of Deepika Padukone or the swag of Shah Rukh Khan. They are aspirational, they are ours together. Netflix’s docu-series The Romantics, about Yash Raj Films (YRF), is glorified PR and smug in its acceptance of malaises like nepotism with a breeziness, but its celebration of Bollywood love easily sweeps us up. The present that The Romantics depicts, largely through the first-ever interview of YRF scion and head honcho Aditya Chopra, is chilling at times: Eg. when Chopra says he wants to “institutionalise creativity”.

Vasan Bala’s docu-series Cinema Marte Dum Tak about C-grade filmmakers who flourished in the 1990s and early 2000s making micro-budget films that capitalised on sleaze and horror to attract crowds to decrepit movie theatres is authentic in its portrayal of the sub-culture it digs into, but repetitively makes just two or three points about the margins of filmmaking in Bollywood.