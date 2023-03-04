 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

From courtesan to spirited girl next door, Rekha's remarkable versatility in Hindi cinema

Akshay Manwani
Mar 04, 2023 / 10:01 PM IST

The 2023 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award is a well-deserved recognition of this fine actor.

Rekha in Jaal (1986). Rekha’s ascent in the Hindi film industry wasn’t an easy one, despite her father Shivaji Ganesan’s superstar status. (Image source: Twitter/Netflix India)

In October 2022, the Dadasaheb Phalke award was conferred on Asha Parekh. There was some criticism over Parekh’s selection, for while the actress pulled off a string of blockbusters in the 1960s, her films lack what might be termed an enduring legacy. A lifetime achievement award would have done her more justice instead, critics argued.

It will be significantly harder to dispute the status of the latest recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry Award (different from the Dadasaheb Phalke Award presented at the National Film Awards ceremony). Bhanurekha Ganesan or Rekha, as she is more popularly known, and daughter to Tamil superstar Shivaji Ganesan and Pushpavalli, put together a body of work in Hindi cinema that combined commercial success while winning critical acclaim for her offbeat performances.

Rekha’s ascent in the Hindi film industry wasn’t an easy one. Despite her father’s superstar status, she came into the world of films to help the family tide past their financial woes. She also had to put up with a most unsavoury episode while only in her teens. She was made to kiss the actor Biswajeet on the sets of Anjana Safar, stuff that made for excellent tabloid fodder, but which left the young girl in tears. Even the success of Saawan Bhado, her very first Hindi film in 1970, could not save her from being subject to the worst kind of body shaming in her initial years in the industry.

But Rekha survived. And flourished. The late 1970s saw her rise to stardom, beginning with Ghar (1978) where her depiction of a rape survivor earned her praise. Around the same time, she put in a memorable character performance as Zohra Bai in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), a role that perhaps earned her more plaudits than what came the way of the film’s tragic hero played by Amitabh Bachchan.

(Image source: Twitter AbbakkaHypatia)