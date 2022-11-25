 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi High Court interim order | Amitabh Bachchan’s voice is his alone

Sanjukta Sharma
Nov 25, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST

The Delhi High Court’s interim order restraining anyone from infringing the superstar’s personality, voice and publicity rights is a breakthrough for Indian celebrity IPR.

Amitabh Bachchan’s name, image and voice were being used by mobile application developers to conduct lotteries by illegally associating with the show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Amitabh Bachchan recently turned 80, and neither the actor nor the Amitabh Bachchan brand is showing signs of losing their enduring appeal. The superstar, who will appear in roles alongside Deepika Padukone in Project - K and The Intern in the next couple of years, recently filed a suit in the Delhi High Court against “the world at large”, seeking protection of his name, image, voice, and personality attributes. Eminent lawyer Harish Salve appeared for him.

Certainly a bit too late in the day, but for him, better late than never. After all, his voice did lure even Amazon. Last year, Amazon signed Bachchan to be a voice on Alexa.  For Rs149 a year, say, “Alexa, introduce me to Amit ji,” and Alexa takes you to the Amit ji interface. Ask away: “Amit ji, tell me something about your life”; “recite your father’s poetry”; "give me an inspirational quote”; “Give me a tongue twister”, or just, “Amit ji, how is the weather?” The baritone will boom back to you through your device.

On Friday, Justice Navin Chawla passed an interim order restraining persons at large from infringing Bachchan’s personality and publicity rights. Justice Chawla noted that the defendants were using the veteran actor’s celebrity status to promote their own businesses without his permission. “The plaintiff is likely to suffer irreparable loss and harm. Some of the activities may even bring him disrepute. In view of the above, an ex-parte ad interim order is passed,” Justice Chawla stated.

The order added: “It cannot seriously be disputed that the plaintiff (Bachchan) is a well-known personality and is also represented in various advertisements. The plaintiff is aggrieved by the defendants using his celebrity status to promote their own goods and services without his permission or authorisation. Having considered the plaint, I am of the opinion that a prima facie case is made out and the balance of convenience also lies in his favour.”

Bachchan’s name, image and voice were being used by mobile application developers to conduct lotteries by illegally associating with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Bachchan has also sought a restraining order against book publishers, T-shirt vendors and various other businesses. The matter will be heard in March next year.

Today, anyone who seeks to capture the public eye, including reality television stars and Instagram influencers, are celebrities. Public perception and social media fame are the primary measure in deciding whether or not an individual is a celebrity.