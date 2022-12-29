Censor Board examines Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, asks makers to make changes

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has examined the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, the film which has been at the centre of controversy due to its song Besharam Rang (Shameless Colour).

The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification, said Prasoon Joshi, chairman of the board.

He said that the film went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines and the committee has guided the makers of Pathaan to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs.

The revised version of the film has to be submitted to the CBFC examination committee before the film releases in theatres on January 25 next year.

"The CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders," said Joshi.

Actor Mukesh Khanna of the Shaktimaan fame had recently questioned the CBFC on how the song Besharam Rang was passed despite the alleged vulgarity in the song.

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra had also raised objections saying that the song reflects a dirty mindset and unless the objectionable parts were changed, the film may not be allowed to release in the state. On December 16, a complaint was filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and others for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus in the song. The same day, Vishva Hindu Parishad workers staged a protest in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal by burning posters of the song. A complaint has also been filed with the I&B ministry office to seek ban on the song. The CBCC chairman highlighted that the culture and faith in the country is glorious, intricate and nuanced. "We have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it."

