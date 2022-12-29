 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Censor Board examines Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, asks makers to make changes

Moneycontrol News
Dec 29, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

The film went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines and the committee has guided the makers of Pathaan to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs, said CBFC Chairman, Prasoon Joshi.

'Pathaan' movie poster. (Image credit: @iamsrk/Twitter)

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has examined the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, the film which has been at the centre of controversy due to its song Besharam Rang (Shameless Colour).

The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification, said Prasoon Joshi, chairman of the board.

He said that the film went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines and the committee has guided the makers of Pathaan to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs.

The revised version of the film has to be submitted to the CBFC examination committee before the film releases in theatres on January 25 next year.

"The CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders," said Joshi.

Actor Mukesh Khanna of the Shaktimaan fame had recently questioned the CBFC on how the song Besharam Rang was passed despite the alleged vulgarity in the song.