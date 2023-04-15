 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cannes Film Festival 2023: Asian and African cinema lead in post-pandemic revival

Faizal Khan
Apr 15, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST

The midnight screening of Anurag Kashyap's new feature, Kennedy, and movies from such disparate destinations as Sudan, Congo, Senegal and Mongolia to present a new order of world cinema at the 76th Cannes film festival next month.

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone, is the only Indian film in the official selection, and out of competition, at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival to be held from May 16-27 in Cannes, France.

In the spring of 2013, the Cannes Film Festival celebrated the centenary of Indian cinema, displaying fireworks over the Mediterranean Sea, showcasing a sitar recital by Anoushka Shankar, a speech by Chiranjeevi and even a midnight screening of an Indian movie. The midnight screening honour went to Monsoon Shootout, a cop story set in Mumbai, directed by debutant Amit Kumar and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. It was also the year the festival showed Bombay Talkies, an anthology of short films made by five Indian directors, including Kashyap. In the parallel selection at the Critics' Week was Ritesh Batra's The Lunchbox and Ugly directed by Kashyap in the Directors' Fortnight.

A decade later, another Indian film will be shown in the Midnight Screenings section in Cannes. Unlike in 2013 when he was the co-producer of an Indian film in the Midnight Screenings, Kashyap is the director this time. Kennedy, the Mumbai-based independent director-writer-producer's new crime drama starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, is the only Indian film in the Cannes official selection announced on April 13. The 76th edition of the Cannes festival, which opens on May 16, however, has vowed to present a new order of world cinema, selecting movies from nations not known for filmmaking, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan and Mongolia.

Films from Asia, Africa and South America, vast lands that sustain myriad forms of storytelling, are present in nearly all categories of selection in Cannes this year, including the prestigious competition section for the Palme d'Or. For the first time in its long history, the festival has a film from Sudan. Goodbye Julia by Mohamed Kordofani, which is part of Un Certain Regard section for emerging filmmakers, is set in the backdrop of the social turmoil before the division of the North African country in 2011. Mongolia, which launched its National Film Council for creating a vibrant film industry in the East Asian nation at the Cannes film market last year, has its first feature film in Cannes official selection this year. If Only I Could Hibernate by Zoljargal Purevdash, which is set in the capital Ulaanbaatar, tells the story of a teenager fighting hunger to win a school science competition.

Omen by Congo-born multidisciplinary artist Baloji Tshiani, also part of Un Certain Regard section, is about four people accused of being witches and sorcerers. A Congo-Belgium co-production, the film traces the historical links between the two countries. All three films — Goodbye JuliaIf Only I Could Hibernate and Omen — are first features. Banel and Adama by Ramata-Toulaye Sy, the first woman Senegalese filmmaker to feature in Cannes competition, tells the story of a couple battling conventions to remain in love. The young Senegalese debutante director will be vying for top honours in a field that has masters like British director Ken Loach, German filmmaker Wim Wenders, Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki, American director Wes Anderson, Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda and Italian filmmaker Nanni Moretti.
Johnny Depp-starring French film, Jeanne du Barry, by Maïwenn will open the Cannes festival in the Out of Competition category. The period drama recounts the tale of working class woman Jeanne Vaubernier (played by the director herself), who climbs the social ladder to become the lover of 18th century French King Louis XV (played by Depp). "The experience of pure cinema is not replaceable," said Cannes festival's new president, Iris Knobloch, the first woman to head the famous festival, at the press conference in Paris announcing the official selection. There are six films in the competition section directed by female directors compared to five last year.