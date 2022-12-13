 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can Avatar 2, one of the costliest-ever movie, be a box office winner?

Maryam Farooqui
Dec 13, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Consumption of movies in theatres is now near pre-Covid levels. The industry is gearing up for a strong 2023 (FY24), industry insiders say

All eyes are on the release of one of the costliest movies to ever be produced, Hollywood's Avatar 2, which will open on the big screen on December 16. The movie, set to be released in India in over 3,000 screens, is expected to beat the highest Hollywood grosser in the country ― Avengers: Endgame.

The big-screen spectacle, which is estimated to be made on a budget of $250 million, was called the worst business case in movie history by its director James Cameron.

Recent reports suggest that the film's budget is around $350-400 million, which will make it the most expensive film ever produced.

It has been reported that Cameron estimates that if Avatar 2 has to be successful, then it has to be the third- or fourth-highest grossing film in history.