 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Box office report: Pathaan set to overtake Dangal as Bollywood's highest grosser

Joginder Tuteja
Feb 04, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

Pathaan crosses Rs 375 crore mark in India in just 10 days, will surpass Dangal today.

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.

It has been 10 days since Pathaan released in theatres, and it's already set several new records: After a record opening day (Rs 57 crore), it had:

- The highest first-three-days' earnings for a Bollywood film (Rs 166.75 crore)

- Highest first seven days' earnings so far (Rs 330.25 crore)

- The biggest single-day earnings ever for a Hindi film (earning Rs 70.50 crore on Republic Day 2023)