Box Office: Shehzada battles it out with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Pathaan

Joginder Tuteja
Feb 19, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

Shehzada's first-day collections stood at Rs 7 cr and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at Rs 8.25 cr while Pathaan remained a force to reckon with. Even on its fourth Friday, Pathaan collected Rs 2.25 cr, and a total of Rs 508.10 cr.

Kartik Aaryan in a still from the just-released 'Shehzada'.

It's turning out to be a major battle at the box office, what with the new release Shehzada taking on competition from the likes of Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. It's a known fact that Pathaan, which is an established film after being in theatres for over three weeks, is an all-time blockbuster and is still drawing audiences. On the other hand Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a Marvel offer and such is the power of this superhero franchise that an initial audience always comes in regardless of the character.

Hence, Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada had a job in hand to make a place for itself and grab audience attention. When the promo of the film arrived, it gave clear indications of, at least, a double-digit opening. It seemed apparent that the first-day numbers would be in excess of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opening of Rs 14.11 crore. As the film was supposed to release last Friday, it would also have benefitted from Valentine’s Day owing to Aaryan's immense following among the youth, especially teenaged girls.

However, things changed in the last couple of weeks, when Pathaan turned out to be a force to reckon with. The film was gaining from strength to strength with every passing day, so much so that, last week, it was close to Rs 50 crore while, this week, the film has started rather well at the box office. In the process, Shehzada did lose out on a few crores of rupees which it otherwise would have gained, considering the fact that it's a clean family entertainer and does carry good enough merits to find audiences among the masses.

The film's first-day collections stood at Rs 7 crore. The Rohit Dhawan-directed film needs to get into a double-digit score. Post the weekend, it would all boil down to word of mouth.