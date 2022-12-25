 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Year-end review: Great Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix films you might have missed in 2022

Narendra Banad
Dec 25, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

Sci-fi action franchises, coming-of-age stories, Jane Austen adaptations, and musical biopics — there’s something for everyone in this movie playlist for the end of the year.

A still from Dan Trachtenberg's 'Prey'.

It’s that time of the year when we look back at everything that happened in the last 12 months. Critics publish their Top 10 lists and there’s endless debate about which movies didn’t make the cut.

With the advent of streaming, movies have been split into two categories — those with a theatrical release (and the corresponding marketing budget) and those that release directly on a streaming platform. As content budgets for streamers continue to climb, there’s more movies released every week and promptly forgotten the following week. These movies have a very short window to make an impact, and more often than not, they don’t have the benefit of a huge marketing machinery.

Today, we’re going to look at some underseen and underappreciated gems from 2022. Add them to your viewing queue for the holidays, you’ll be glad you did.

Prey

What it’s about: An action thriller, set in the Comanche Nation in the 1700s, Prey follows Naru, a young Native American girl who wants to prove that she is a capable warrior. She has to protect her people from French fur traders as well as a mysterious mercenary who is more powerful than anyone has ever faced. Oh, did I mention that Prey is a prequel to the Predator franchise?

Watch it if you liked: The Predator Franchise (1987-2018), 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)