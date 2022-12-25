Year-end review: Great Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix films you might have missed in 2022

It’s that time of the year when we look back at everything that happened in the last 12 months. Critics publish their Top 10 lists and there’s endless debate about which movies didn’t make the cut.

With the advent of streaming, movies have been split into two categories — those with a theatrical release (and the corresponding marketing budget) and those that release directly on a streaming platform. As content budgets for streamers continue to climb, there’s more movies released every week and promptly forgotten the following week. These movies have a very short window to make an impact, and more often than not, they don’t have the benefit of a huge marketing machinery.

Today, we’re going to look at some underseen and underappreciated gems from 2022. Add them to your viewing queue for the holidays, you’ll be glad you did.

Prey

What it’s about: An action thriller, set in the Comanche Nation in the 1700s, Prey follows Naru, a young Native American girl who wants to prove that she is a capable warrior. She has to protect her people from French fur traders as well as a mysterious mercenary who is more powerful than anyone has ever faced. Oh, did I mention that Prey is a prequel to the Predator franchise?

Watch it if you liked: The Predator Franchise (1987-2018), 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

Why you should watch it: Dan Trachtenberg goes back to the basics, bringing his signature blend of taut contained action storytelling to the world of Predator. Amber Midthunder (Legion) is very convincing as the aspiring warrior who outwits and defeats the alien predator. Where you can find it: Disney+ Hotstar Catherine Called Birdy What it’s about: Based on the Karen Cushman novel of the same name, Catherine Called Birdy is a medieval coming-of-age comedy revolving around a young girl named Catherine, affectionately called Birdy by her family and friends. Birdy grapples with the pressures coming to puberty and being forced into marriage by her father, all while still trying to experience the joys of growing up. Watch it if you liked: Eighth Grade (2018), Little Women (2019) Why you should watch it: Lena Dunham puts an irreverent lens on the tribulations of growing up a young girl in medieval England. Bella Ramsey (Lyanna Mormont from Game of Thrones) is a delight as free-spirit Birdy trying to thwart the barrage of suitors brought in by her father, played by Andrew Scott (the hot priest from Fleabag). Where you can find it: Amazon Prime Video Turning Red What it’s about: Pixar’s Turning Red is a coming-of-age animation movie centering on Meilin "Mei" Lee, a Chinese-Canadian girl who has to overcome a family curse — she turns into a giant red panda every time she experiences any strong emotion. Watch it if you liked: Inside Out (2015), Coco (2017) Why you should watch it: Set in 2002, Turning Red is a nostalgic time capsule for adults today. Mei’s struggles to find a balance between being a dutiful daughter and becoming her own person are hilarious, yet heartfelt. The songs by 4*Town, the boy band that she and her friends are obsessed with, are pitch-perfect reimaginings of the boy band songs from that era and you will be humming them for days. Where you can find it: Disney+ Hotstar Fire Island What it’s about: The New York gay subculture meets rom-coms in this delightful reimagining of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The movie follows a group of gay friends, led by unlucky-in-love Noah, on their annual vacation to Fire Island, where they encounter romance served with a huge dollop of classism. Watch it if you liked: Happiest Season (2020), Pride and Prejudice (2015) Why you should watch it: The film mines the two extremes of New York lifestyles — the have-it-alls and the wannabes, for huge laughs. Korean-born actor-comedian Joel Kim Booster, who also wrote the screenplay, is charming and funny as Noah, and is ably supported by Margaret Cho and Bowen Yang. Where you can find it: Disney+ Hotstar Weird: The Al Yankovic Story What it’s about: This parody biopic traces the fantastic life and career of musician “Weird Al” Yankovic — from the first time he plays the accordion as a child, to the time he kills drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in a fiery shootout to free a kidnapped Madonna. Watch it if you liked: Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007), Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) Why you should watch it: Daniel Radcliffe continues his streak of unconventional roles, bringing Weird Al to life with the right amount of deep sincerity, irrational confidence, and off-kilter comedy. The movie itself is non-stop parody, never taking its foot off the gas, and always being... weird. Where you can find it: The Roku Channel

Narendra Banad is an independent journalist. Views expressed are personal.

