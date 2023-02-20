BAFTAs 2023: India’s ‘All That Breathes’ loses Best Documentary prize to film on Putin critic

A documentary on Alexei Navalny, staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, won the Best Documentary prize at BAFTAs 2023, beating the likes of All That Breathes and Fire of Love.

Odessa Rae's gripping documentary, Navalny, delves into the dissident's poisoning and the subsequent investigation in the case. With a BAFTA victory, it has emerged as a strong contender for an Oscar.

Meanwhile, All That Breathes delves into the extraordinary lives of two brothers in Delhi who care for injured birds of prey out of a makeshift hospital. Largely, it throws light on the city's noxious environment.

The film, by Shaunak Sen, has been described as "beautiful and meditative".