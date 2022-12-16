 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Avatar: The Way of Water' | James Cameron on using AI to make extraterrestrial epic

AFP
Dec 16, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

It was originally hoped that Avatar: The Way of Water would be out in 2014, but James Cameron's gargantuan ambitions led to repeated delays.

Avatar: The Way of Water" is a sequel to James Cameron's groundbreaking extraterrestrial epic.

From "Terminator" to "Titanic" to "Avatar", director James Cameron has pushed Hollywood's technical wizardry to new limits, but human emotion must always come first, he told AFP.

In an era when special effects are much more accessible to filmmakers, and studios are willing to regularly spend hundreds of millions of dollars on blockbusters, it is the artistic talent that makes the difference, James Cameron said during a visit to Paris.

Whether he can still strike the balance will be tested as the world finally gets to see "Avatar: The Way of Water" - a sequel to his groundbreaking extraterrestrial epic that has been 13 years in the making.

"Anybody could buy a paintbrush. Not everybody can paint a picture," the Canadian director said. "The technology doesn't create art. Artists create art -- that's important."

It was originally hoped that a first sequel would be out in 2014, but Cameron's gargantuan ambitions led to repeated delays.

He does not come across like the sort of megalomaniac director of Hollywood lore - describing his sets as "a big hippie commune with a bunch of really great artists."