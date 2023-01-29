Box office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ now the fourth biggest film of all time

Avatar: The Way of Water has collected $2.075 billion globally to become the fourth highest-grossing movie in history, Variety magazine reported. It displaced Star Wars: The Force Awakens, that earned $2.064 billion in all.
Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to James Cameron's extraterrestrial epic Avatar, released mid-December. With stunning visuals, it afforded viewers a grand cinematic experience.
With the sequel's record-breaking performance, Cameron now has three of four highest-grossers to his credit. The original Avatar made $2.92 billion at the box office, while Titanic earned $2.2 billion.
James Cameron becomes only director to have 3 movies in the $2 billion club
Another record breaker is Anthony and Joe Russo's Avengers: Endgame, with $2.79 billion in worldwide earnings.
Avatar: The Way of Water unfolds years after the events of its predecessor, on an extrasolar moon called Pandora, that is inhabited by tall blue-skinned humanoids called Na'vi .
The film's visuals are stunning, with focus on the lush submarine world of Pandora.
Avatar: The Way of Water has won four Oscar nominations in 2023 -- Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects.
The American Film Institute and the National Board of Review have named it one of the best films to come out in 2022.