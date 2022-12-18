How 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is doing globally

Avatar: The Way of Water minted Rs 41 crore in India on its opening day on December 16, becoming the second highest-grossing film after Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

"South markets go on an overdrive, historic numbers," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. "North ranges from very good excellent. Has scope to grow in mass pockets."

Trends on Day 2 put its collection figures in the Rs 44- Rs 46 crore range.

The Way of Water is the sequel to James Cameron's 2009 extraterrestrial epic Avatar -- a film about the battle for survival on Pandora, an extrasolar moon inhabited by the humanoids Na'vi. The story highlights the dangers of greed and has pointed references to colonialism.

The sequel takes place over a decade after the events of the first film. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Stephen Long return for their roles as Jake, Neytiri and Colonel Quaritch. Kate Winslet joins the cast for the sequel.

In the US, the movie collected $53 million in its opening day, according to The Hollywood Reporter. After the weekend, its earnings are expected to add to more than $150 million domestically and over $450 million around the world.

The movie made $3.3 million in Korea, $2.9 million in France and $2.5 million in Germany on its opening day, Variety reported. The production of the visually striking film has cost $350 million-$400 million. Cameron has suggested that to be successful, its box office collections will have to be in the $2 billion range. Avatar: The Way of Water delves into the submarine world of Pandora and has been described as a visual spectacle by most. Its visual effects are by Wētā FX, the multi award-winning VFX company owned by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson. Wētā FX's work credits include The Hunger Games, The Avengers, The Hobbit and more. Read: Wētā FX: the Peter Jackson-owned visual effects company behind 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

