At Grammys, host Trevor Noah's dig at Will Smith for Oscars slap

It has been over a week since the Oscars but the talk surrounding actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock has not died down. The slap that stunned the Oscars ceremony found a mention at the Grammys night too.

Trevor Noah, the host of Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas, remarked at the start of the event that "we are going to be keeping people's names out of our mouths".





"We are going to be listening to some music. We are going to be dancing. We are going to be singing. We are going to be keeping people's names out of our mouths," Noah said.

Noah's was referring to Will Smith yelling at Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 to keep his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's name out of his mouth, after smacking him on stage for making light of her hair loss struggle.

Smith's attack on Rock was the major talking point of Oscars 2022. Rock was slammed for his tasteless joke but many people criticised Smith too for his violent behaviour.

Many were enraged that Smith received a standing ovation after hitting Rock, when he accepted his Best Actor Oscar for King Richard.

Rock refused to press charges against Smith but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences started disciplinary proceedings against him.

Smith stepped down from the Academy after furore over the slap. He is no longer eligible to vote for potential Academy nominees.

The actor's career is beginning to see the effects of the Oscars row. A Netflix film in which he was supposed to star has reportedly been put on hold by the streaming platform.