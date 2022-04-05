AR Rahman and BTS hung out at Grammys. Son is part of fan ‘ARMY’. Watch viral video

AR Ameen, the son of music maestro AR Rahman, was at the Grammy Awards on Monday where he met South Korean boy band sensation BTS. Sharing a string of photos with the BTS members on Twitter, Ameen even replied to a Twitter user on what they talked about.

“They convey their love for India,” Ameen responded with #BTS and #BTSArmy. BTS Army is the name fans of the boyband have given themselves.

In another short video, AR Rahman can be seen talking to the BTS members at the Grammys. BTS members include Jungkook, Suga, V, RM, Park Ji-Min, Jin and J-Hope.

The video was shared by Netflix on Twitter with the caption, “AR Rahman and BTS in the same frame?! I'm not OK kanmani”. “OK Kanmani” is a Tamil movie for which Rahman had composed the music for.

Singer Armaan Malik dropped purple hearts in the comments too on the Instagram post shared by AR Ameen. He also shared a few selfies with Ji-Min.

Many delighted BTS fans called the "ARMY" also commented.

"Oh God please manifest BTS X Rahman Sir collab," one user commented.

"I can't believe my eyes right now. Ameen, is that really Jimin with you in the picture," another tweeted.

AR Rahman also shared several photos from the Grammys and red carpet with his son.

He is a two-time Grammy winner in 2010 - Best Compilation Soundtrack for a Motion Picture (for Slumdog Millionaire) and Best Motion Picture Song (for Jai Ho). He also won two Academy Awards for “Slumdog Millionaire” in 2009.

BTS, who enjoy a massive fan following, have delivered hits like "Blood Sweat and Tears", "Dynamite", "Boy With Luv", "Spring Day", "MIC Drop", "Fake Love and Butter", among others. The band was nominated at the Grammys 2022 but didn't win.